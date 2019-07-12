Glendale library hosts seminars on dining, gardening, medications

Glendale public libraries hosted seminars on the topics of dining, gardening and medications in May.

Dr. Danielle Thomas spoke to Glendale residents at the Foothills Branch Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., about the different types of medications during a presentation on “Over-the-Counter Medication: What to Avoid Over the Age of 65.”

Certified Culinary Educator Larry Canepa taught residents at the Foothills Library about fast food from the fifties during a culinary workshop.

Ryan Wood, of Watershed Management Group, spoke at Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., about how residents can turn waste into resources and build healthy soils during a “Hydrate your Soils.”