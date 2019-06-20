Estrella Foothills alumnus graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Christopher M. Esquivel graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Mr. Esquivel is the son of Armida Cisneros of Glendale, and is a 2005 graduate of Estrella Foothills High School, Goodyear.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.