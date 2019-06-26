Community coming together to benefit Peoria family

Team Enzo battling pediatric cancer

Join Team Enzo for a fundraiser to benefit the Beata family 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at Dairy Queen, 10100 W. N. Lake Pleasant Parkway. A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to the Beata family to be used to offset the expenses of 14-year-old Enzo Beata’s pediatric cancer treatment.

Enzo, an eighth grade graduate of Copperwood Elementary School, 11232 N. 65th Ave., Glendale, and incoming freshman at Sunrise Mountain High School, 21200 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, is 10 months into a two-and-a-half year treatment cycle. He has been an active teen volunteer with the Friends of the Peoria Public Library, a member of the local swim and cross country teams, and a community volunteer with the Peoria Sunset Lions’ Christmas for the Troops and the annual Shop with the Cop Holiday program.

“Enzo has been an amazing volunteer at the Library – helping to launch our very first code club, sharing his science skills at our annual GeekFest events and working at our many book sales,” Colleen McElroy, FPPL programs and publicity chair, stated. “He is funny, smart and is so kind to our younger children. It is very important that we stand with Enzo and his family at this time.”

Team Enzo is comprised of family, friends and neighbors banding together in support of the Beata family. The team is hosting this DQ fundraiser in partnership with owners Raman Kalra and Sachin Puri, a matching funds drive onsite at DQ with The Inspire Project Inc., and a register to win sponsored by FPPL Membership Chair Yvonne Owens.

Residents unable to attend June 27 can make a tax deductible contribution on fundly.com, search for Team Enzo – Family Support Fundraiser, or mail a donation to The Inspire Project Inc., Attn: The Beata Family, 24654 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, No. 103-412, Peoria, AZ 85383.

