12 bands to perform at Glendale bar Saturday in cancer fundraiser for Jeff Grande
Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave. in Glendale. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Lend your dollars (and your ears) to a good cause at a cancer fundraiser from noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave.
“When someone is in need, we are all family,” Starlite says on its Facebook page. “Stepping up to help Jeff Grande fight his battle with cancer. For several years he has been fighting this battle with the help of his lovely wife. On this day we all come together as a community and carry that burden for them.”
A dozen bands will take part in the 21+ show.
charityGlendaleStarlite Loung
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.