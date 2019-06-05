12 bands to perform at Glendale bar Saturday in cancer fundraiser for Jeff Grande

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Lend your dollars (and your ears) to a good cause at a cancer fundraiser from noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave.

“When someone is in need, we are all family,” Starlite says on its Facebook page. “Stepping up to help Jeff Grande fight his battle with cancer. For several years he has been fighting this battle with the help of his lovely wife. On this day we all come together as a community and carry that burden for them.”

A dozen bands will take part in the 21+ show.