Guitarras Latinas bring Latin guitar music to Westgate Saturday

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Guitarras Latinas, or “Latin Guitars” in English, is a five-man band highlighting the amazing music of Latin America. Listen for the musical origins of Spain, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Peru and Brazil as well as some American favorites played with a Latin touch.

They perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd.