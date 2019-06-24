Guitarras Latinas bring Latin guitar music to Westgate Saturday
The five-man band Guitarras Latinas takes the stage June 29 inside Westgate’s Entertainment District. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Guitarras Latinas, or “Latin Guitars” in English, is a five-man band highlighting the amazing music of Latin America. Listen for the musical origins of Spain, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Peru and Brazil as well as some American favorites played with a Latin touch.
They perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd.
GlendaleGuitarras LatinasWestgate Entertainment District
