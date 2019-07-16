Glendale library hosts free songwriting workshop Saturady

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

What about those songs you’ve been writing in private? Need some help?

A Songs in Progress Workshop is open for teens and adults to meet one-on-one with Arizona Songwriters Association members for feedback on songs. It all takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.

And it’s free!