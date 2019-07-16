Glendale library hosts free songwriting workshop Saturady
Shawn Royer performs an original song during an Arizona Songwriters Association performance on Thursday, Jan. 31 at Glendale Main Library. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
What about those songs you’ve been writing in private? Need some help?
A Songs in Progress Workshop is open for teens and adults to meet one-on-one with Arizona Songwriters Association members for feedback on songs. It all takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.
And it’s free!
Glendale library
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.