Didgeridoo music on display at Glendale Foothills Library Wednesday
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
“Didgeridoo: Music and More from the Land Down Under” starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave.
The performance features an assortment of didgeridoos and percussion instruments played in modern style, mixing fast-paced rhythms with relaxing soundscapes and organic sound effects.
Call 623-930-3844 or email sherlache@glendaleaz.com .
