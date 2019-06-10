Didgeridoo music on display at Glendale Foothills Library Wednesday

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

“Didgeridoo: Music and More from the Land Down Under” starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave.

The performance features an assortment of didgeridoos and percussion instruments played in modern style, mixing fast-paced rhythms with relaxing soundscapes and organic sound effects.

Call 623-930-3844 or email sherlache@glendaleaz.com .