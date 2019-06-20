Arizona’s Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague performs Monday in Glendale
Arizona’s Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague and his horse Dusty appear to entertain June 24 at Foothills Library in Glendale. [YouTube/Special to the Independent]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Arizona’s Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague performs at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave. As usual, his trusty horse Dusty will join him.
Check them out as Gary shares western songs, cowboy poetry, tall tales and Arizona history. Tickets (required) will be distributed from the library’s Youth Department on a first come, first served basis to those in line at 1:45 p.m. Call 623-930-3600.
