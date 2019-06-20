Arizona’s Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague performs Monday in Glendale

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Arizona’s Singing Cowboy Gary Sprague performs at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave. As usual, his trusty horse Dusty will join him.

Check them out as Gary shares western songs, cowboy poetry, tall tales and Arizona history. Tickets (required) will be distributed from the library’s Youth Department on a first come, first served basis to those in line at 1:45 p.m. Call 623-930-3600.