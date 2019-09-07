Meegan: Appreciate recognition for service in Sun City
A gentleman at Coco’s here in Sun City the other day approached me while I was waiting to have lunch with a friend and with my mom.
He noticed with a kind smile. “ It was nice of you to help the lady,” he observed. “Of course,” was my response, “She is my mom.”
As much as I can I will always be supportive and, as she served 22 years in the Navy and worked also at Luke Air Force Base, we always appreciate hearing, “Thank you for your service!”
Anne-Marie Meegan
Sun City
