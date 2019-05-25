Major: Thanks Gray, Payne for saving Sun City

Because of the outstanding efforts of Rep. Kevin Payne and Sen. Rick Gray, a bill was passed to keep our Recreation Centers of Sun City as it was established — a corporation under Title 10 of the Arizona Revised Statutes.

I partially quote from Sen. Gray’s guest commentary (“PCA has unintended consequences,” Sun City Independent, April 17, 2019), “The RCSC does not meet the legal requirements of a planned community because they are not a homeowner’s association. While the $3,500 PIF from the sale of each house covers only capital improvements, if those PIF fees are not received, all costs, including capital improvement projects, which will always be needed, would have to be subsidized through the annual fees. The reason our annual fees are lower is because the PIF covers those improvement costs. Compare our $496 annual fee to the fees of Sun City West, $960; Sun City Grand, $1,425; Sun City Festival, $1,656; and Sun City Oro Valley, $1,865. I hear over and over how fantastic and affordable Sun City is, but that could change drastically if this bill fails to pass.”

Thanks also go to Manager Jan Ek and staff for the emails to residents asking for their support in getting this bill passed. My husband and I chose to live in Sun City in 1998 versus the other Del Webb retirement communities especially for the lower costs in the annual fee and the golf course pass.

We are very fortunate to live in Sun City, and it is up to all homeowners to take pride in their homes and properties so we can maintain our beautiful community and continue to attract prospective buyers!

Sharon Major

Sun City