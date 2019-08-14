Kvaran: 911 not to be used for doggie complaints

I have found myself waking up in the middle of the night wondering if I really read a letter suggesting that the way to solve the dogs on a 20-foot leash pandemic was to call 911.

Then I remembered that there is a fairly large section of our population who feels that any disagreement is best solved by someone with a gun. I was also reminded that there are those who consider any annoyance to them to be an emergency.

I called Maricopa County (actually, they called me in response to an email I sent) and they were horrified to learn that people were considering calling 911 when an octogenarian walking their 15-year-old yorkie on a 20-foot leash and would allow it to poop behind a potted petunia.

Crimes or no crimes, my guess is that after three such calls one would quickly find oneself on the 911 crank call list. But please, test my theory out, won’t you?

Einar Kvaran

Sun City