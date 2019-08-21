Keeping pace with changing desires in the Sun Cities

By Rusty Bradshaw

Attracting new home buyers to age-restricted retirement communities is becoming quite competitive as prospective buyers transition between generations.

The Sun Cities have seen some changes as baby boomers started moving into the communities several years ago, mixing with those called the greatest generation and their offspring.

But now generation X is fast approaching age eligibility for Sun Cities residency and coming up quickly behind them are the millennials. In addition to recreation center officials looking to augment amenities to satisfy the desires of the new home buyers, the communities themselves are going through an image transition.

Many of the community’s original residents — as well as those who retired to the Sun Cities in the 1970s and 1980s — looked to the two communities primarily as a place to retire and enjoy their golden years.

That notion is rapidly changing.

“Many prospective residents, both buyers and renters, mention that they or their spouse or partner are still working or will continue to work after moving to Sun City,” Joelyn Higgins, Recreation Centers of Sun City communications and marketing coordinator, stated in an email. “So age-restricted active adult community is truly a more appropriate description as we go forward.”

Rec centers officials in Sun City and Sun City West use a variety of tools to research what younger home buyers are looking for in an active adult community. Visitors centers in both communities — operated by RCSC in Sun City and the Property Owners and Residents Association in Sun City West — conduct surveys and verbally ask questions of those who come to those entities for information. RCSC and Recreation Centers of Sun City West officials also research other retirement and active adult communities.

“According to surveys conducted, most responses are very general in nature — weather, cost of housing/living, lifestyle, variety of amenities and recreational facilities, family,” Ms. Higgins stated. “Golf is still mentioned as a main attraction by many moving to Sun City.”

She stated while Visitors Center volunteers do not routinely ask for visitors’ ages, very few who come into the facility are younger than 55.

PORA’s vistor center is a bit different, as it is a portal for Arizona Tourism Commission.

“The patrons who visit the visitor center have a purpose in mind for deterring what is available via the brochures related to the amenities available to them,” Ralph Johnson, PORA board president, stated in an email. “They are given an overview of the charter clubs, etc. in addition, since we serve as a official facility for the Arizona Tourism Commission, many of the requests are related to tourists sites within the state.”

RCSC’s Long Range Planning Committee presented the board with its research and a plan to address changing demographics. The committee’s research pointed to generation Xers and millenniels who are worried they will not have enough money saved for retirement and will continue working after the average retirement age of 65.

The committee also suggested younger generations will be more technologically savvy. That is a view shared by Sun City’s Next Gen Club, a social group open to residents of all ages.

“Younger people want more digital access for club functions (paying dues, etc.),” said Terry Watts, Next Gen Club president. “The Next Gen Club went all online, and it was an expensive process.”

She believes RCSC officials should be able to find and implement computer software that would allow all clubs to bring more of their day-to-day functions online. She added RCSC officials’ decision to allow residents to access guest passes online was a good improvement.

The RCSC Long Range Planning Committee proposed a number of steps to bring RCSC’s digital presence up to speed. These recommendations remain under consideration by the board, which meets again 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the auditorium at Sundail Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

The increased interest in digital was highlighted by GlobalWebIndex, a consumer marketing website. In an April 2018 article, the four things marketers should know about generation X listed:

• They’ve fully embraced the digital platform.

• They’re almost as present on social media as millennials.

• They now prefer mobile across every stage of their online purchase journey.

• They look to save money and will be loyal in return.

While digital is important in Sun City West, Lisa Vines, Boomer’s Club president, believes younger residents also want more outdoor and nightlife activities.

“We are the largest club in Sun City West with almost 1,400 members,” she said. “We have many spinoff clubs.”

Despite its name, the Sun City West Boomers Club is open to residents of all ages. The group has many members active in pickleball, which is also the case with Sun City’s Next Gen Club, which has 377 members, according to Ms. Watts.

“Pickleball is very big with our group, but we have trouble scheduling group events because the Pickleball Club has about 900 members and the Marinette facility is almost always booked up,” she said.

Both women believe expansion of the pickleball facilities in their communities would be beneficial and attractive to younger retirees.Both clubs also struggle with space for their own activities.

“We share space with the Women’s Club,” Ms. Vines said. “We could use more space.”

Ms. Watts said the Next Gen Club has inadequate meeting space but has no where to move.

In addition to activities and amenities, rec centers officials will need to address a number of other issues, according to the RCSC Long Range Planning Committee’s research. The committee suggested more facilities should be open nights and weekends, there would be a need for more pedestrian and bicycle space, more pet friendly space would be necessary as millennials move into the community and changing lifestyles will necessitate altering some existing activities.

But Ms. Vines believes traditional Sun Cities clubs will not suffer from the changing demographics. She believes they could increase in interest.

“We see that clay club and copper glass numbers are up,” she said. “Younger people like that because they want to learn new things.”

However, no matter what changes are made in the near future, rec centers officials know they will be facing a constant state of change now, as opposed to almost 50 years of the status quo.

“While we look to the future, it must also be realized that what generation Xers and millennials may say they are interested in now may not necessarily be what they are interested in by the time they are eligible to reside here,” Ms. Higgins stated.

This is born out by some data gathered by marketing outlets. In September 2013, Statista claimed 45% of generation Xers listed watching TV as their top preferred activity, followed by reading (35%), computer/Internet (19%) and family and friends (19%), generally activities conducted in the home. The same research found 13% of generation Xers listed movies as their top activity and concerts/music (9%) and shopping (7%) at the bottom of the scale.

However, the White Hutchinson Learning and Leisure Group in its June 2012 enewsletter stated generation Xers were bigger spenders for out-of-home entertainment than millennials.

Yet the Boomers Club, Next Gen Club and RCSC Long Range Planning Committee officials nearly a decade later find generation Xers and millennials more interested in outdoor, physical fitness and nightlife activities.