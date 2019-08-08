Graettinger: Sun City Posse protects, but also has fun

By Diana Graettinger

We recently celebrated National Ice Cream Day in its entire savory splendor with a full-blown Sun City Posse-style Ice Cream Social.

But what made the festive day even more significant was our honoring all that is right about our American youth in 11-year-old Audrina Rosales of Peoria who has made her Girl Scout project collecting damaged and battered flags and replacing them with new ones.

The young star attended the Posse ice cream social along with her mother, grandfather and several of her siblings. Forner Posse Commander Mike Murphy introduced her and her family and current Posse Commander Danny Moore presented her with a plague.

“When she was 10 years old, she started collecting flags and we started giving her some flags,” Mr. Murphy said.

The young Girl Scout comes from a proud family of military personnel, including her grandfather and grandmother and several uncles.

“Not only did her grandfather retire from the U.S. Air Force, but her grandmother also retired from the Air Force,” Mr. Murphy said.

A video was then shown of a television news story of her garage-based project where she collects the used and weather-abused flags and then respectfully retires and replace them with new ones. She also talks about flag etiquette. Her mother, Michelle Rosales, said that the new flags are donated by service and community groups from all over.

“She has been all over the city doing different presentations to different civic groups and as of today she has collected 823 old flags and she has handed out 1,006 flags,” her mother said.

It is a year-long project and at the end she hopes to win the coveted Junior Girl Scout Bronze Award for her efforts, her mother said.

While we all were reflecting on the efforts and feeling very proud of a young Peoria girl who is making a difference, we also were having fun. There were do-it-yourself ice cream sundaes and root beer floats. There also were games and great prizes, including dinners at local restaurants for those who competed in a fun question and answer test that included one head scratcher, “What was the name of Tonto’s horse.” For those who are still scratching their heads, his horse’s name was “Scout.” I could not believe I missed that question, especially since I grew up watching The Lone Ranger.

It was an enjoyable event and there are a lot of people to thank for Sunday’s fun and frivolity, including Posse members Lt. Jean Schmidt and Lt. Toni Ashby. They are terrific, and remember, they, like all Posse members, are volunteers. Once again this year, they outdid themselves with colorful tablecloths and napkins and all kinds of ice creams and toppings.

Do you like ice cream? Then join us. If you don’t like ice cream, still join us for the friendships and fellowship.

Just a reminder, our job may be to protect Sun City and keep its streets safe, but we also know when to relax and let off some harmless steam in the 100-plus degree weather.

So think about life as a Posse member. I sure am glad I did. That root beer float I had was worth it.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Graettinger is Sun City Posse public information officer.