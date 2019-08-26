Glendale apartment community among 25 hosting pet drive for HALO Animal Rescue

Scottsdale-based multifamily management firm, P.B. Bell, recently hosted a pet drive across its 25 apartment communities and corporate office to collect over $3,000 worth of donations for HALO Animal Rescue.

The various communities, including Solis at Towne Center in Glendale, 17600 N. 79th Ave., got creative with their donation boxes, creating colorful and fun dog houses for residents to place their donations inside.

The donations ranged from dog and cat food, pet beds, treats, toys, gift cards and other items that were on HALO’s wish list.

“Since it was a first-time event, we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Kristina Rauscher, the marketing director at P.B. Bell. “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our employees and residents. We filled up the entire HALO van with all kinds of donations.”

Following the success of the drive, P.B. Bell plans to turn the pet drive into an annual event.

HALO Animal Rescue was thrilled to find out that P.B. Bell’s communities across the Valley were holding a pet drive for their organization.

“We go through so many everyday items like these so it’s great when the community gives back,” said Erin Denmark, HALO Animal Rescue outreach manager.

P.B. Bell has a designated “Culture Club” that plans activities and events for the corporate and onsite teams. The club plans several events each year to promote one of the core values, “showing that we care.”

“Our CEO, Chapin Bell instills in us that in our business it is not about the buildings; it is about the people,” said Rauscher. “It is important that we give back to those in our local communities.”

P.B. Bell specializes in the development, acquisition and management of apartment communities.

Visit www.pbbell.com or call 480-951-2222.