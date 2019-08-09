PHOTOS: Glendale Summer Band fills downtown with music

Residents congregated at E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre inside Murphy Park in downtown Glendale for the 53rd season of a summer tradition.

The Glendale Summer Band performed eight straight Thursday from June 6 through July 25.

The Glendale Summer Band is the longest- running community band in Arizona. The ages of the volunteer band members span several generations. Formed back in 1966, the band originally played at O’Neil Park, before moving to Murphy Park when the amphitheater was built. Music lovers will be entertained by about 100 musicians with their renditions of marches, polkas, movie medleys and other tunes.

The Glendale Summer Band concert series is sponsored by the Glendale Ambassadors.