New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

byAssociated Press20 August 2019 16:40-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

