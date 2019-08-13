Indie group Enparoxismo performs Saturday night at Westgate Scottsdale-based indie group Enparoxismo brings its rhythms to Westgate for a 7 p.m. gig Saturday, Aug. 17 inside Fountain Park at 6751 N. Sunset Blvd. The Spanish-speaking, three-man band was formed in 2014 Their debut album “Nuevo Paraiso” came out in 2017. Learn more at the band’s Facebook page.

