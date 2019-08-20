Goodyear Ballpark screens ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Aug. 30
Cincinnati Reds players (left) and Cleveland Indians players (right) stand for the National Anthem before a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
One of the very cool summer night events comes to Goodyear on Friday, Aug. 30.
Gather under the stars when Movie Night presents “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at 7 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark. Gates open at 6:30.
Blankets are definitely allowed for laying on the outfield lawn. Light snacks and beverages will be available for purchase — and best of all, admission is free.
Goodyear Ballpark
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.