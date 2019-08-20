Goodyear Ballpark screens ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Aug. 30

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

One of the very cool summer night events comes to Goodyear on Friday, Aug. 30.

Gather under the stars when Movie Night presents “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at 7 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark. Gates open at 6:30.

Blankets are definitely allowed for laying on the outfield lawn. Light snacks and beverages will be available for purchase — and best of all, admission is free.