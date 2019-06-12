Glendale’s Stir Crazy Comedy Club features family-friendly comedy on Father’s Day By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia What to do for Father’s Day? Make the ol’ man laugh! A Family Friendly Father’s Day Comedy Show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206. The lineup features comedians Brian Kohatsu and Grace Klein. Tickets cost $14.20. There is no drink minimum. Click here to buy tickets. Email info@stircrazycomedyclub.com or call 623-565-8667.

