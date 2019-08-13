Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

Entertainment

Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

By The Associated Press , Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site’s Visionaries Director’s Series with “Her & Him,” also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and “transcends time and space.”

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up.” She co-starred in the film “The DUFF.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.