Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney Channel has canceled the red-carpet premiere of its movie “Descendants 3” after the death of 20-year-old star Cameron Boyce.

Disney Channel said in a statement Thursday that instead of the July 22 event, the telecast will be dedicated to Boyce’s memory and the Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a charity he loved.

Boyce, who also starred in the Disney Channel sitcom “Jessie,” played Carlos de Vil, teenage son of Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians,” in the “Descendants” films, which told the story of the offspring of classic Disney villains.

Boyce’s family says he died Saturday of a seizure from an ongoing medical condition. An autopsy was performed Monday, but the coroner will conduct more tests before an official cause can be announced.

