‘Buzz Books’ e-book offers free excerpts of romance fiction

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 08:06-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Romance fiction from Sabrina Jeffries and Julia London will be among more than a dozen excerpts from a free e-book compilation.

“Buzz Books 2019: Romance” was released Friday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch . The e-book also includes upcoming works from such established authors as G.A. Aiken, who continues with her “Scarred Earth Saga,” and emerging writers such as Evie Dunmore and Melissa Ferguson. It can be downloaded off the Publishers Lunch web site or from Amazon.com, Apple and other leading sellers.

“Buzz Books” was published in anticipation of the annual Romance Writers of America conference, to be held July 24-27 in New York.

