Businessman-art collector Leonard A. Lauder writing memoir

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonard A. Lauder, chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies, is working on a memoir about the cosmetics company that his mother founded and he helped build into an international empire.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Lauder’s book will come out next year. It’s currently untitled.

Leonard Lauder, 86, joined the family business in 1958 and later served as president, CEO and chairman before stepping down in 2009. He also helped found the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and serves as chairman emeritus of the Whitney Museum of American Art. In 2013, he donated dozens of Picassos and other Cubist works to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His collection had been regarded as among the world’s finest.

According to HarperCollins, Lauder will share “lively stories, sharp observations and practical lessons.”

