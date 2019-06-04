Duncan: CAN thanks Tempus for box support in Sun City

Since August 2018, Tempus West Valley Realty has been underwriting the cost of Sun City Community Assistance Network’s free fire department lock box program.

During that time, free lock boxes were installed on the homes of 31 low-income Sun City residents. The normal cost for a lock box is $65. Sun City CAN wishes to publicly express our appreciation to Tempus West Valley Realty for this generous community outreach.

The lock boxes are installed adjacent to the front door of the residence and a door key is placed inside the box. First responders can then enter the house without breaking down doors or windows in the event of an emergency.

To be eligible for the free lock box program, residents must be a full time Sun City resident, monthly income must be less than $2,082 (single) or $2,818 (two person) and have savings less than $13,300.

Call Sun City CAN at 623-933-7530 to apply.

Hugh Duncan

CAN board president

Sun City



