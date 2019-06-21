Copeland: Sun City reader offers thanks for assistance

I would like to thank all the Good Samaritans who helped me Friday, June 7 when I thought I had a dead battery in the parking lot of the UPS store.

First, my friend, Margaret Goshinska, who just happened to be there when I needed help, let me use her cell phone to call AAA; the staff at the UPS store who let me wait inside for AAA to arrive; the UPS customer with jumper cables who offered to help me start my car (but was unsuccessful); the two AAA service men who answered my call, but declared my battery to be OK.

They thought the problem might be electrical, but were able to get the car started so I could drive to the Honda dealership without having to get a tow.

Tom Urbina, Honda service advisor, was able to get my car diagnosed quickly (it was the starter switch) and have it repaired the same day. Thanks to Marty, the shuttle van driver, who took me home and picked me up after the repair was completed.

What started out to be a very bad experience turned out to be a good experience because I was helped by so many wonderful people. Thank you everyone!

Carolyn Copeland

Sun City