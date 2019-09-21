Compton: Confederate flag in Sun City should come down

Someone is displaying a confederate flag publicly at their home at 103rd and Alabama avenues in Sun City.

Couldn’t this be considered a hate crime since in today’s world this flag symbolizes white supremacy and hatred of black people? I am astonished that this isn’t being dealt with by the police.

There has been an ongoing chat about this on NextDoor, and many people are making light of this hate crime. I realize this is a predominantly conservative, white area, but that doesn’t mean we should be less vigilant when hatred and racism rear their ugly heads.

I urge the police to step in on this matter and take care of it. This is shameful.

Christina Compton

Sun City