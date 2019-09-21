Compton: Confederate flag in Sun City should come down

Opinion, Your Life

Someone is displaying a confederate flag publicly at their home at 103rd and Alabama avenues in Sun City.

Couldn’t this be considered a hate crime since in today’s world this flag symbolizes white supremacy and hatred of black people? I am astonished that this isn’t being dealt with by the police.

There has been an ongoing chat about this on NextDoor, and many people are making light of this hate crime. I realize this is a predominantly conservative, white area, but that doesn’t mean we should be less vigilant when hatred and racism rear their ugly heads.

I urge the police to step in on this matter and take care of it. This is shameful.

Christina Compton

Sun City



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.