Amato: Another Sun City intersection looking bad
Traffic passes through the intersection of 91st Avenue and Bell Road Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 in Peoria. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
I am starting to become unhappy seeing more and more panhandlers in the area of Bell Road and Del Web Boulevard.
I am just wondering if Sun City can stop this before it looks like 107th and Grand avenues.
Joe Amato
Sun City
badFeaturedintersectionSun City
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.