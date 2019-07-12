UK counter-terror police probe leak of ambassador’s cables

by

(AP) — British police have opened a criminal investigation into the leaking of confidential diplomatic memos that cost the U.K. ambassador in Washington his job.

The probe is being led by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, which is responsible for investigating breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

The Mail on Sunday published cables from Ambassador Kim Darroch describing the Trump administration as dysfunctional, clumsy and inept. The president branded the ambassador a “pompous fool,” and Darroch resigned, saying it had become impossible for him to do his job.

Counterterrorism police chief Neil Basu said Friday that the leak had damaged U.K. international relations and there was “a clear public interest” in prosecuting the perpetrators.

He told the culprits: “turn yourself in at the earliest opportunity, explain yourself and face the consequences.”