New splash pad is open at Park West in Peoria

Now that the summer weather is in full force, the Valley has a new way to keep cool.

The splash pad at Park West, northeast corner of 99th and Northern avenues, is now open to the public. The water feature in the shape of an agave flower, mimicking the redesigned logo of Park West, is at the center of the premier family-friendly shopping and entertainment destination.

It’s one of the main components of Commercial Investment Real Estate Equity’s $4 million renovation of the Peoria shopping center.

“We have always envisioned Park West to evolve into a regional shopping and entertainment destination capable of bringing people together through safe and interactive experiences,” said Jill Kobe, director of property management at San Diego based CIRE Equity. “We hope that it becomes a public gathering spot, where meeting new people and reconnecting with friends and neighbors is the norm.”

The amenity is surrounded by tables and chairs for adults to relax while children enjoy water play. The splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Park West plans to add large format yard games and family-friendly events.

A grand re-opening of the property is expected to take place in the fall.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Orange Theory Fitness have already opened, with Koi Poke, Creamistry, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, Jalapeno Inferno, Pita Jungle and FOREVER 21 joining the list soon.

Part of the multi-million dollar renovations include wood-lattices, misters and greenery that will line the walkways of the center, creating shade throughout.

New monument signs will be at the exits along Northern and 99th avenues, and both sides of the Loop 101 freeways will have Park West signage, complete with tenant information.