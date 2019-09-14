West Valley Preps’ Week 4 football scoreboard

Centennial defeated Gienega 38-14 in Vail on Sept. 13. [Courtesy Centennial Coyotes Football Twitter]
Football, Valley Preps

All games played on Sept. 13

6A

Shadow Ridge 43  Willow Canyon (5A) 14

Liberty 30  Mesa Desert Ridge 28

Laveen Cesar Chavez 48  Mountain Ridge 38  

Phoenix Desert Vista 41  Valley Vista 7

5A

Millennium 48  Goodyear Desert Edge 14

Centennial 38  Vail Cienega 14

Ironwood 42  Phoenix Camelback 0

Laveen Betty Fairfax 12  Kellis 7

4A

Cactus 41  Goodyear Estrella Foothills 21

Peoria 49  Bullhead City Mohave 0

Prescott 46  Deer Valley 0

San Tan Poston Butte 58  Dysart 7

3A

Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 21  Northwest Christian 10

Wickenburg 35  Paradise Honors 15

2A

Phoenix Veritas Prep 27  Glendale Prep 6

Note: Sunrise Mountain had a bye this week



