West Valley Preps’ Week 4 football scoreboard

All games played on Sept. 13
6A
Shadow Ridge 43 Willow Canyon (5A) 14
Liberty 30 Mesa Desert Ridge 28
Laveen Cesar Chavez 48 Mountain Ridge 38
Phoenix Desert Vista 41 Valley Vista 7
5A
Millennium 48 Goodyear Desert Edge 14
Centennial 38 Vail Cienega 14
Ironwood 42 Phoenix Camelback 0
Laveen Betty Fairfax 12 Kellis 7
4A
Cactus 41 Goodyear Estrella Foothills 21
Peoria 49 Bullhead City Mohave 0
Prescott 46 Deer Valley 0
San Tan Poston Butte 58 Dysart 7
3A
Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 21 Northwest Christian 10
Wickenburg 35 Paradise Honors 15
2A
Phoenix Veritas Prep 27 Glendale Prep 6
Note: Sunrise Mountain had a bye this week