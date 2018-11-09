West Valley Preps football playoffs Week 2 scoreboard
The scoreboard at Centennial high School tells the tale of the Coyotes' 5A quarterfinal romp against Cienega on Nov. 9. [Matt Loeschman/West Valley Preps]
Nov. 9 (All seedings AIA)
6A
#5 Gilbert Highland 15 #4 Liberty 12
5A
#1 Centennial 55 #16 Vail Cienega 7
#2 Gilbert Williams Field 21 #7 Sunrise Mountain 14
4A
#2 Scottsdale Saguaro 69 #7 Cactus 6
3A
#1 Northwest Christian 35 #9 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 7
3A football5A football5A football playoffs6A footballCentennial footballFeaturedNorthwest Christian football
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.