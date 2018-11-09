West Valley Preps football playoffs Week 2 scoreboard Nov. 9 (All seedings AIA) 6A #5 Gilbert Highland 15 #4 Liberty 12 5A #1 Centennial 55 #16 Vail Cienega 7 #2 Gilbert Williams Field 21 #7 Sunrise Mountain 14 4A #2 Scottsdale Saguaro 69 #7 Cactus 6 3A #1 Northwest Christian 35 #9 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 7

