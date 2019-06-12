West Valley baseball players earn MLB draft spot

Liberty seniors Tyler Wyatt hugs his mother, Lena, before a senior night ceremony before a game against North Canyon April 29, 2015/ Wyatt was a three-time All WAC player at Grand Canyon University and recently drafted by the San Francisco Giants. [West Valley Preps file]
The following former Northwest Valley high school baseball players were chosen in the Major League Baseball draft June 3-5. They are listed by their high school team:

Liberty:
* 2015 graduate and Grand Canyon University three-time all Western Athletic Conference first-team player Tyler Wyatt was chosen in the 31st round (926th pick) by the San Francisco Giants.
* Chandler Murphy, 2019 graduate and University of Arizona committed pitcher, was chosen in the 36th round (1096th pick) by the Houston Astros.

Sunrise Mountain:
* Emmet Flood, 2016 graduate and former Glendale Community College infielder, was chosen in the 38th round (1130th pick) by the Chicago White Sox.

Valley Vista:
* 2015 graduate and Western Oregon University pitcher Koty Fallon, was chosen in the 40th round (1193rd pick) of the Major League Baseball draft on June 5 by the San Diego Padres.
In his senior season with the Wolves, Fallon made 12 appearances out of the bullpen, making the move from a two-way player to a pitcher only. He recorded a 1-1 record with a team-best 0.66 ERA and struck out 20 in 13.2 innings, allowing only one earned run all season.

Greenway:
* Wyatt’s teammate Kona Quiggle, a 2016 graduate of Greenway High School, was chosen by the Detroit Tigers in the 16th round.
The junior earned All-WAC honors in 2019 as a second-team outfielder.

Two former Mountain Ridge baseball players also were drafted and are spotlighted in this article.

 



