Sunrise Mountain girls spoil Willow Canyon’s undefeated start

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Two of the more surprising girls basketball teams in the state squared off just before winter break began.

Neither Northwest Valley squad was at its best Thursday night. But Sunrise Mountain found that its defense and depth traveled well.

The Mustangs, ranked No, 8 in 5A, knocked off No. 2 Willow Canyon 43-32, ending the Wildcats early season roll after a 10-0 start. After missing the 4A playoffs in recent years, Sunrise Mountain is playing like a dark horse in 5A.

“I think for our players, the biggest thing was them, individually, gaining the confidence. We kept telling them all summer, ‘Hey, you’re a good, strong team,'” Sunrise Mountain coach Jenn Tolle said. “We’ve played a ton of close games, which is paying dividends this year.”

While only five players scored for Willow Canyon (10-1 overall, 7-1 regular season), seven tallied points for the Mustangs.

Five Sunrise Mountain (9-4, 7-2) players scored between five and 10 points. Junior forward Teryn Demaree and freshman guard Kelci Connolly tied for the honors with 10 points apiece.

Senior forward Rachel Theissen chipped in nine points, while senior Isabel Coady contributed 10 rebounds.

“That’s a huge strength for us. As a coach, when you scout another team sometimes you hone in on one or two players and say, ‘We need to stop them,'” Tolle said. “We’re tough because we move the ball around and don’t care who gets the shot or the credit. We have a lot of kids who can shoot and can finish inside.”

Senior forward Kaylee Kriwer led the Wildcats – and all players for that matter – with 12 points. But she and the rest of the Willwo Canyon team could not find the range in front of its home crowd.

Willow Canyon finished the night 0-for-23 on three point attempts.

“They’re not going to shoot like that every night. We didn’t hit one and that’s the first game like that all year,” Willow Canyon coach Brandon Schlotz said. “The good news is we got the shots we wanted. Some days they fall. Some days they don’t.”

A pair of treys from sophomore guard Julie Diveney proved the difference in the first half, as Sunrise Mountain led 20-18 at the break.

While the Mustangs hardly were marksmen, Tolle’s team made enough shots from outside to pull away. Junior guard Sydney Bickel hit a long two to start the second half.

That gave the visitors a four-point lead and Willow Canyon would not get closer the rest of the night. Demaree and Connolly had four points each in the quarter, which ended with Sunrise Mountain up 32-26.

Mostly, the Mustangs earned the signature victory with defense. They limited the Wildcats to six points in the fourth quarter and held star forward Ali Denny to six in the game.

“Defense is definitely a staple for this team. I think every individual player got better, and a little more mature,” Tolle said.

Willow Canyon will have a long time to think about this one. It does not play in a winter break tournament and does not have another game until a trip to Avondale Agua Fria on Jan. 8.

With only eight regular players – plus freshman center Chloe Lobmeyer, who also plays at the lower levels and has her varsity minutes limited the Wildcats could use a break.

Sophomore guard Aryana Nevarez, a Valley Vista transfer, will provide reinforcements when she’s eligible in January.

“We cancelled our Christmas tournament for three reasons health, family in town, and that we don’t want to be a team that peaks in November or December. The teams that hang around are those that keep that trajectory going into late January,” Schlotz said. “We’re eight deep. Our transfer Aryana will get cleared to play when we get back. If you’re going to lose one this is great timing because you sit there and let it build for a couple weeks. Hopefully that keeps that fire going, whereas if you coast into break, you have the tendency to let the stars get in your head a bit.”