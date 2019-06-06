Keegan Freid earns AIA scholar-athlete award

Sunrise Mountain's Keegan Freid throws a pass against Campo Verde on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria. [Jacob Stanek/West Valley Preps]
Football, Valley Preps

Courtesy AZPreps365

Keegan Freid added one more award right before he graduated from high school.

On May 17, the recent Sunrise Mountain graduate earned the 4A-6A Scholar Athlete award, presented during the Arizona Interscholastic Association Champions Luncheon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Best known as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback the last two years, Freid earned varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. He has earned district player of the year, MVP and student of the month at Sunrise Mountain.

Keegan Freid

Freid maintained his 3.9 GPA and also volunteered at his church for Exceptional Stars, a sports program for special needs children. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He also represents Sunrise Mountain on the Peoria Unified School District student-athlete leadership team. Throughout his high school career he was freshman class president, senior class president, student body treasurer and head of assemblies.

Freid also works at a nearby restaurant. He plans to attend and play football at the Air Force Academy.



