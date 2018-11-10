Highland holds off Liberty in quarterfinal dominated by defense, mistakes

Sam Ganczaruk

For West Valley Preps

This game was supposed to be the matchup of two high-powered offenses that go up and down the football field in spectacular fashion.

That never materialized Friday when the defense showed up for each side as No. 5-ranked Gilbert Highland outslugged No. 4 Liberty, 15-12, in 6A quarterfinal state playoff action.

“That wasn’t a very clean football game,” Liberty coach Mark Smith said. “You don’t ever want to lose a football game, you want to get beat. I’m not sure anyone really won that football game, it came down to who made the least mistakes.”

Highland (11-1) will face No. 1 Chandler (11-1) in the semifinals 7 p.m. next Friday at Hamilton High School. Chandler advanced after toppling No. 8 Mountain Pointe, 49-21.

Liberty (10-2) had an opportunity to tie or win on the game’s final drive. Starting from its own 32 with 2:10 left on the clock, Jonah Guevara began the Lions drive with a 5- and 11-yard pass plays. Guevara took a sack but then broke contain for a 12-yard run with 1:21 left.

“Jonah competed tonight and made some plays with his legs,” Smith said.

Guevara, who appeared to be healthy but didn’t play against Westview a week earlier, replaced sophomore Brock Mast in the starting lineup. Guevara was returning from an injury suffered several weeks earlier.

“Our game plan was to play one quarterback tonight, but we ended up playing both,” Smith said.

The drive continued when Guevara tried to run for the first on third down but lost two yards, setting up a do or die fourth-and-5. After a Lions injury, Guevara found Cameron Ellis down the sideline for a 13-yard pass play. Two more QB keepers moved the ball to the Highland 30.

After clocking the ball with just under a minute left, Guevara floated a pass toward the back of the end zone for Ellis that was just a bit long and the wideout couldn’t haul the ball in.

“We had a shot,” Smith said. “We were definitely going for the win – we’re not playing for a tie.”

Facing third and 10, Guevara again broke a tackle and scampered down the sidelines for a 16-yard run to the Highland 13. With 5.8 seconds left, Liberty lined up for the game-tying field goal but the snap was little high and kicker Kolter Nelson pushed the kick just wide of the upright.

“Holy Cow! I love playoff football,” Highland coach Brock Farrel said. “Two great teams, comes down to the wire, nothing like it.

“I know that in high school football if you have a really good defense, usually they show and that’s what happened tonight on both sides.”

The wind played havoc with the Liberty kicking game, as Nelson missed an extra point and 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Liberty grabbed an early 3-0 lead when Nelson made a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The first half was marked by turnovers and sloppy play. Liberty had a punt blocked, Guevara fumbled and threw an interception.

While Liberty struggled offensively, the Lions defense was causing problems for the Highland offense. Anthony Porras intercepted a pass and Shane Pitts recovered a fumble on back-to-back Hawks drives.

“Overall we stopped the run and made them throw quickly,” Porras said. “It was really disappointing (loss) but I love my team and we gave it all we got. It didn’t end up as we wanted it to.”

Highland grabbed the lead just before half when the Hawks defense recovered a Jake Robinson fumble on the Liberty 32 and eight plays later Kohner Cullimore scored around the end on 4-yard TD run out of the Wildcat formation to go ahead 7-3 heading into the break.

“We knew we were in for a dog fight,” Smith said.

Liberty came out of the halftime determined to regain the lead. After forcing Highland to punt, the Liberty drive was directed by Guevara and Mast.

The Lions methodically moved the ball down the field as Guevara completed an 18-yard pass to Ellis.

Mast got into the act with a 7- and 6-yard completion while handing the ball to workhorse Jett Kinsch. The drive was kept alive when a on fourth and 6 from the Highland 31, a double pass looked doomed but a pass interference call gave Liberty a first down.

Three plays later, junior Jace Accurso rumbled in from 4 yards out but Nelson missed the PAT, putting Liberty ahead 9-7 with 2:39 left in the third.

Liberty had an opportunity to really take control of the game as Highland lined up to punt to start the fourth. The snap was low and bobbled, allowing Liberty’s Ryan Puskas to bring down the punter before he could get the kick off.

Unfortunately, Liberty couldn’t find the end zone and settled for a 30-yard Nelson field goal to extend the lead to 12-7 with 10:21 left.

“We were able to make stops when we needed to,” Farrel said. “Multiple times we gave them the ball on the 30 yard line and we held them to field goals. You can’t play much better than that.”

On the ensuing drive, Highland marched down the field on 12-plays, covering 80 yards with the biggest conversion coming when Kaleb Herbert found Noah Burdick in single coverage for a 44-yard TD pass. Highland also converted the 2-point try on a pass from Herbert to Kyle Hester, extending the lead to 15-12 with 5:51 left.

HIGHLAND 15 LIBERTY 12

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Highland 0 7 0 8 15 Liberty 3 0 6 3 12

SCORING SUMMARY

L – Kolter Nelson 39 FG

H – Kohner Cullimore 4 run (Austin Mcnamara kick)

L – Jace Accurso 4 run (Kick failed)

L – Nelson 30 FG

H – Noah Burdick 44 pass from Kaleb Herbert (Pass good)