Phillip Gibbs

For West Valley Preps

All athletes, no matter the sport, are taught to do the little things well – repetition, consistency, not-taking any shortcuts.

It’s very few athletes however that not only do the little things well but do the little things well all the time. This distinction plays a major role in the hunt for a state championship, as the Centennial Coyotes are very much aware.

The defending 5A champions were on point again tonight as the Coyotes went on to beat the Cienega Bobcats 55-7 in their quarterfinal – in what appeared to be an almost seamless game.

“We always tell our players to do the little things right and the big things take care of themselves’” said Coyote head coach Richard Taylor.

#1 seed Centennial (12-0) plays #5 Gilbert Higley (9-3) next Friday in the semifinal round at Willow Canyon High School in Surprise. These teams have not played each other this year.

Higley upset #4 Queen Creek Casteel 34-27 Friday.

Coach Taylor acknowledged that his team had fewer penalties in tonight’s game than previous games but also recognized the fact that his team had two fumbles.

“We fumbled twice tonight and in a close game you can’t do that. In a game like this you don’t notice it but taking care of the football is a little thing that turns into a big thing if you don’t handle it,” added Coach Taylor.

Outside of those two fumbles Centennial’s running game was able to impose its will on Cienega with consistent play out of the backfield. Tied up with over six minutes played in the first quarter, the Coyotes were on a five-minute drive kept alive by continuously feeding the numerous able-bodied backs Centennial rotates.

The drive was capped by an 8-yard rushing touchdown for senior Jeiel Stark.

After Cienega’s second possession of the game resulted in their second straight three and out, the Cienega punt was returned 47 yards for the touchdown by Coyote senior jack-of-all trades A.J. Jackson.

Early on it was very apparent that the Bobcats were going to have a tough time gaining any positive momentum against the Coyote defense.

“Their defense is just so vicious this year and they fly around the field, It is very hard to move the ball on them because of the turnovers and havoc they create on the field,” said Cienega head coach Patrick Nugent.

A week prior in the first round of the state tournament Cienega ran for more than 400 yards against Marana. Tonight they were nowhere near that kind of output.

“That’s really just a credit to what Centennial does on the defensive side of the ball,” added coach Nugent.

These teams met earlier this year in September a game in which Cienega was unable to put any points on the board, losing to Centennial 35-0.

“We were really excited coming into this game. We thought we played them pretty well our first game and battled them physically but tonight they simply overwhelmed us and we couldn’t match what they gave us on defense,” said coach Nugent.

Centennial put 27 points on the board in the second quarter followed by a 14-point third before sitting their offensive starters, giving their second string reps.

The Centennial defense maximize their opportunities as well. In the second, already up 21-0, Centennial junior Jayden Young intercepted a pass from Cienega quarterback Luis Morales, returning it 40 yards before being brought down at the Cienega 10-yard line.

On the ensuing drive, Centennial tailback Tawee Walker punched it in from the 3-yard line.

Later in the second quarter Centennial defensive end Connor Knudsen caught an airborne fumble mid-air and ran it back 35 yards for the score.

Capitalizing on the other teams mistakes and executing in every phase is the name of the game for the Coyotes as they move through the state tournament and undefeated season.

CENTENNIAL 55 CIENEGA 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Cienega 0 7 0 0 7 Centennial 21 20 14 0 55

SCORING SUMMARY

CE – Jeiel Stark 8 run (Juaquin Rodriguez kick)

CE – A.J. Jackson 47 punt return (Rodriguez kick)

CE – Tawee Walker 25 run (Rodriguez kick)

CE – Walker 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

CI – Terrell Hayward 49 pass from QB Luis Morales (kick good)

CE – Davon Fountain, 10 run (Rodriguez kick)

CE – Connor Knudsen, 35 yard fumble return (Kick failed)

CE – Dyelan Miller, 30 pass from Tawee Walker (Eric Haney pass from Jonathan Morris)

CE – Jackson, 29 pass from Morris (kick failed)