Casteel soccer has horses late against Sunrise Mountain

Arianna Grainey

West Valley Preps

QUEEN CREEK – It was a battle of the horses on the pitch at Casteel High School on Saturday.

No. 11 Sunrise Mountain made the trip to Queen Creek looking for revenge on a 2-1 loss earlier in the season. This time, both teams’ seasons were on the line.

“We had a couple players injured in the game we played against them (earlier in season),” Sunrise Mountain coach Bob Hossain said. “So we had to bring up a couple of JV (junior varsity) boys to help out.”

The Mustangs lost to the sixth-seeded Colts 2-1 in the first round of the 5A boys state tournament on Feb. 9.

Danny Ramos put one away early for the Colts. However, the Mustangs did enough to hang around.

“I think at the beginning we missed a lot of opportunities and the game could have been closed off in the first 20 minutes.” Casteel Coach Greg Lanman said.

Right after the start of the second half, junior midfielder Lorenzo Nicolia scored for the Mustangs.

“It was a decent game for both teams,” Hossain said. “We knew we could compete and they would compete. But we were prepared. We thought we would win. Sadly, we didn’t. We had a couple of players missing and that obviously hurt.”

The goal that sealed the deal for the Colts came on a free kick from Kaden Cameron with less than six minutes left.

“He gets a little bit closer and puts it in the back of the net.” Lanman said of Kaden’s free kick.

Both teams have improved as they moved up to the 5A conference. Sunrise Mountain jumped from 4A, where it reached the same round of the playoffs last season.

Casteel moved up from 3A last year, and is in its first year with a senior class.

“Going into the season we were not expecting to do as well as we are doing,” Cameron said. “Lanman’s goal was to go 7 and 5. To finish out the season 10-1-1 for a school that is coming out of 3A is insane.”

Sunrise Mountain finishes the year 13-4-2.