Plan ahead for Cardinals game traffic on Loop 101 Thursday

Drivers who use westbound Interstate 10 or Loop 101 as routes to the West Valley should allow plenty of extra travel time on Thursday due to heavier traffic prior to the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason opener at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

With kickoff between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers scheduled for 7 p.m., fans who are heading to Glendale should consider starting their trips to the stadium earlier. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Drivers who are not going to the game should consider avoiding the busiest stadium travel routes if possible.

Ticketholders driving from north Scottsdale or other East Valley locations should consider taking Loop 101 westbound and southbound across the north Valley and Glendale areas, rather than using routes that would put them on westbound I-10.

Freeway message boards will carry updates on current and anticipated traffic conditions as well as information about which exits are to be used for parking passes.