Attorney: Officials force-feeding immigrant on hunger strike

State

Attorney: Officials force-feeding immigrant on hunger strike

by By MARTHA MENDOZA, GARANCE BURKE and CEDAR ATTANASIO , Associated Press15 August 2019 16:45-04:00

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for an Indian man seeking asylum in the U.S. says he has been force-fed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike.

Linda Corchado, the lawyer for three of the men, says they are trying to appeal or reopen asylum claims that were denied.

With growing numbers of people seeking asylum or to immigrate now locked in detention, this week’s force feeding — and numerous others over the past year — lays bare a complex process the U.S. government has established to handle immigrant detainees who protest by refusing to eat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.