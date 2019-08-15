Heavy traffic expected for Cardinals game Thursday night

Allow extra travel time Thursday if in the area of the Cardinals’ preseason game in Glendale.

Interstate 10 and Loop 101 in the West Valley are expected to be very busy ahead of the 5 p.m. start time for the game.

Parking lots open around four hours prior to start time. Drivers who are not going to the game should consider avoiding the busiest stadium travel routes if possible.

Ticketholders driving from north Scottsdale or other East Valley locations should consider taking Loop 101 westbound and southbound across the north Valley and Glendale areas, rather than using routes that would put them on westbound I-10.

Freeway message boards will carry updates on current and anticipated traffic conditions as well as information about which exits are to be used for parking passes.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed @ArizonaDOT.