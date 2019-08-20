Camelback Ranch 2020 spring schedule released

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The World Series is still two months away, but baseball plans can already make their spring plans for Cactus League games across the Valley.

For the first time in eight years, Camelback Ranch will not start the 2020 spring season with a game between the stadium’s two host teams — the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. Instead, the spring will start with each team playing the other’s cross-town rival.

Spring training starts Saturday, Feb. 22. Camelback Ranch kicks off the spring with a game between the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels. The next day, Sunday, Feb. 23, the Dodgers will host the Chicago Cubs.

The Diamondbacks first come to town the following weekend, Saturday, Feb. 29 to play the Dodgers. They’ll also be featured in Camelback Ranch’s spring finale, Sunday, March 22 against the White Sox.

The Dodgers will host their rivals, the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, March 4.

