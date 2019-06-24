Coyotes trade up to draft defenseman Victor Soderstrom

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The Coyotes traded up in Friday’s NHL draft to get their guy. They moved from pick 14 to pick 11 to select 18-18-year-old Swedish defenseman Victor Soderstrom.

The Coyotes sent the 14th pick and their second-round pick, 45th overall, to the Philadelphia Flyers in a draft-day trade for the 11th pick to select Soderstrom.

The 6-foot, right-handed defenseman has played for Brynas IF in the Swedish Hockey League since November. He scored four goals and recorded three assists across 44 games. For two seasons before that, Soderstrom he played on Brynas IF’s junior league team.

Soderstrom will join captain Oliver Ekman-Larrson and Niklas Hjalmarsson as Swedish defensemen on the Coyotes.

With the 14th pick, the Flyers drafted 18-year-old defenseman Cameron York from Anaheim Hills, California. The Coyotes’ 45th pick was traded again, from Philadelphia to the Nashville Predators. The Preds used the pick to take 18-year-old Russian defenseman Egor Afanasyev, who plays for the Muskegon (Michigan) Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League, the top junior league sanctioned by USA Hockey.

The rest of the Coyotes’ draft

Round 3, Pick 14: John Farinacci, center, U.S.

Round 4, Pick 5: Matias Maccelli, left wing, Finland

Round 4, Pick 14: Alexandr Darin, right wing, Russia

Round 5, Pick 27: Aku Raty, right wing, Finland

Round 6, Pick 19: Danil Savunov, left wing, Russia

Round 6, Pick 21: Anthony Romano, center, Canada

Round 7, Pick 14: Axel Bergkvist, defenseman, Swedin

Round 7, Pick 21: Valentin Nussbaumer, center, Switzerland