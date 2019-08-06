Coyotes sign goalie Adin Hill to 1-year, 2-way contract
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) slides the puck between the legs of Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) for a goal during the second period of Wednesday's game in Gila River Arena in Glendale. [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
GLENDALE (AP) — The Coyotes signed goalie Adin Hill to a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
The 23-year-old Hill was 7-5 with a .901 save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average and one shutout in 13 games for Arizona last season. He was 16-19-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 36 games for the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL.
“We are pleased to get Adin signed,” general manager John Chayka said. “He’s a big, talented goaltender who has improved each season. We look forward to watching his development this year.”
Arizona Coyotes
