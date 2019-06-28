Coyotes hire former Sabres coach Phil Housley as assistant coach

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The Coyotes added Hall of Fame defenseman Phil Housley as an assistant coach Wednesday on a multi-year contract.

Housley, 55, was the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for the past two seasons before being fired in April. In his first year as a coach, Housley’s Sabres finished with the worst record in the league. Last year, they improved by 14 points and finished second to last.

The defensive-minded Housley will help the Coyotes mainly with the strongest part of their game. The team finished in the top five in save percentage and tied for the league’s best penalty kill percentage. Only five teams allowed fewer goals than Arizona, and all five made the playoffs.

The Coyotes were four points away from making the playoffs, and it was their lack of offense that kept them from it. The Coyotes were third-worst in goals scored and shooting percentage, sixth-worst in power play percentage and dead-last in converting “high-danger” scoring chances.

The Coyotes also improved their strength rather than their weakness in last week’s draft, trading up to take Swedish defenseman Victor Soderstrom in the first round when some of the draft’s most highly-touted goal scorers were still on the board.

Before coaching the Sabres, Housley was a defensive assistant for the Nashville Predators from 2013-17. Housley has also coached for Team USA’s junior teams, including coaching the Team USA to a gold medal at the 2013 International Ice Hockey Federation World Under-20 Championship.

Housley played 21 years in the NHL with eight different teams. His longest tenure was eight years with Buffalo to start his career. He totaled 178 career goals and 380 assists.

Housley and Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet were briefly teammates when Tocchet spent the second half of the 1996-97 season with the Washington Capitals.

