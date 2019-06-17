Cardinals release O-lineman Andrew Lauderdale, sign Desmond Harrison

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The Cardinals released one offensive lineman and signed another, cutting Andrew Lauderdale and signing Desmond Harrison earlier this month.

Both moves were made Thursday, June 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Lauderdale the next day.

Lauderdale, 25, has not played a game in the NFL despite being signed to three different teams since 2017. He was cut from the Buffalo Bills practice squad in January. He played college ball at New Hampshire.

Harrison, 25, has more experience, but is not expected to start for the Cardinals. Harrison started at tackle for the first eight games for the Cleveland Browns last season. The West Georgia alumnus will add depth the Cardinals O-line, which suffered heavily from injuries in 2018.

Last year, center A.Q. Shipley missed the entire season, tackle D.J. Humphries missed seven games, guard Justin Pugh missed nine games and guard Mike Iupati missed six games. In total, 13 players started games at the five offensive line positions.

The Cardinals added two likely starters to the offensive line in the offseason, picking up guard J.R. Sweezy in free agency from Seattle and trading for tackle Marcus Gilbert from Pittsburgh. Other projected starters are center Mason Cole, Pugh at guard and Humphries at left tackle if he can recover from his right knee injury in time for the start of the season Sunday, Sept. 8.