New home availability shifts in north Glendale

New home availability in Glendale shifted in early July, based on information from Zillow and Redfin, online real estate database companies.

New home inventory went up over the last 30-day period in the Glendale ZIP code of 85310 and decreased in the zip code of 85308.

The 85308 ZIP code includes Arrowhead Ranch. New home availability was at 292 in early July, down from 321 in June.

The 85310 ZIP code includes the area north of Arrowhead Ranch and encompasses parts of Happy Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads.

New home availability rose from 118 to 123 in the last month.

The average price for homes over the last month in the 85308 area code was $299,000 with an average of 38 days on the market.

The average price for homes over the last month in the 85310 area code was $305,000 with an average of 45 days on the market.

The top-selling home in the 85308 ZIP code was $468,000 for a home at 5602 W. Arrowhead Lakes Drive. The home has 2,164 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths.

The No. 2 seller in the 85308 ZIP code was $412,000 for a home at 7861 W. Oraibi Drive. The 2,272-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two baths.

Rounding out the top sales was a $358,000 purchase at 6083 W. Irma Lane. The home has 1,956 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths.

The top seller in the 85310 ZIP code was $662,000 for a home at 6610 W. Avenida Del Sol. The home has 4,159 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths.

The No. 2 seller was $424,900 for a home at 24403 N. 40th Avenue. The 3,366-square-foot home has five bedrooms and three baths.

Rounding out the top sellers was $414,000 for a home at 6004 W. Charlotte Drive. The home has 3,393 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths.

The new home availability list and homes sold list may not represent all homes listed for sale or sold, just a quick glimpse at overall homes listed in the last month according to Zillow and Redfin.

GLENDALE

85308: There were 292 homes listed with a price range of $90,000 to $1.04 million. There were 321 new homes available last month.

85310: There were 123 homes listed with a price range of $242,500 to $2.1 million. There were 118 new homes available last month.