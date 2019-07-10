Vets donate to charities

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Corte Bella Vets donated $17,000 July 9 to local charities that combat veteran homelessness and support needy veterans and their families.

The presentation was at the organization’s monthly meeting at the Anacapa Restaurant, 22135 N. Mission Drive. The money was raised during the organization’s annual golf tournament Feb. 24.

Larry Leighton, Corte Bella Vets president, said the club raised more than $200,000 in five years that has been donated to veterans and their families in Arizona.