Veteran Coyotes sweep tense showdown with Horizon

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

It was not as easy as a 3-0 sweep would suggest but an experienced Centennial volleyball team put the brakes on a talented young Scottsdale Horizon group that entered Thursday’s regular season game on a wave of momentum.

The Huskies impressed the state by posting a 7-1 record in the House of Payne Tournament in Chandler, knocking off powerhouses like Phoenix Sunnyslope, Gilbert Highland and Scottsdale Chaparral before falling to defending 6A champion Phoenix Xavier Prep in the final.

Horizon had its moments at Centennial, but the Coyotes (3-1) closed out the first and third sets to knock off the Huskies (10-2) by a 26-24, 25-15, 25-23 score.

“That’s a very good Horizon team. They’re young but they made us work. We blocked really well and we played good defense behind the block. When you put those two together, it’s fun to watch,” Centennial Coach Cari Bauer said.

Winning the wild first set was particularly crucial for the home team. Horizon led 16-12 before Centennial rattled off 12 of the next 13 points. Senior outside hitter Ashley Lifgren contributed three kills and a block during the rally while junior outside hitter Kennedy Farley added two kills and senior middle blocker Nyjha Marcelin contributed two kills from the back row.

The Huskies came all the way back to tie on the serve of freshman Kendal Murphy and a pair of kills from sophomore middle blocker Taylor Johnson. Tied at 24, Centennial regrouped and Farley and Marcelin closed out the set.

“It gave them a lot of momentum but it was good that we didn’t cave in,” Lifgren said. “After the first set, we were more relaxed. We knew we could play with them and beat them and gave us the momentum for the rest of the match.”

They rode that wave in a dominant second set, with setter Kacey Stewart distributing between Farley, Lifgren and Marcelin in both rows. Two of Bauer’s other regulars played crucial support roles.

Senior outside hitter Trinity Weidinger added a kill and a block, while making sure the defense in the back row did not slip.

“Trinity is the vocal leader. She hit a few balls out of bounds today, but she kept us together still,” Bauer said.

Freshman Raeli Smith chipped in with a few kills and a couple blocks. More than anything, the 6-1 middle blocker kept the defense honest, not allowing Horizon to load up its block against Lifgren.

“She got a lot of blocks. And she would sell to them by running inside and opening it up for me. Me getting a kill was often her kill too.” Lifgren said.

The third set was tighter throughout than the other two as Lifgren (seven kills in the set) and Marcelin (six kills) raised their games. Murphy countered with six for the Huskies.

Horizon dug out of a 22-19 hole to claim a brief 23-22. But the young squad made three errors to end the match.

“Our team is full of a lot of new faces. This was the best we’ve ever played together,” Marcelin said.

Marcelin and Lifgren in particular were excited for the match since they and several Horizon players are part of the Revolution volleyball club.

These teams could meet again with a lot more at stake. Defending champion Goodyear Millennium has reloaded and beat the Coyotes 3-1 on its home court.

But with eight players from 2018 off to college, even the Tigers do not look untouchable this season. Centennial and Horizon will challenge, as will Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, Sunnyslope and Sunrise Mountain.

“There’s probably seven or eight teams that could peak at the right time,” Bauer said. “The chemistry of this group of girls is what’s getting us to the level of play we need. They’re team kids. There’s no selfishness at all.”