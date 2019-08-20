Unusual geyser on local street

Broken valve cause geyser in street
By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

Sun City West residents near R. H. Johnson Boulevard and 133rd Avenue. saw a very unusual site the morning of Aug. 19 — a geyser of water several feet high .

Katy O’Grady, Recreation Centers of Sun City West general services officer, said it occurred while a staff member was trying to transfer water from Stardust, 12702 W Stardust Blvd., to the Trail Ridge golf courses 21021 N 151st Ave. It isn’t typical to transfer water in that direction, Ms. O’Grady, said, but it was being done due to the hot weather.

Broken relief valve

A galvanized air relief valve failed due to age. Mrs. O’Grady said it is believed the valve is about 35 years old.

The water was shut off and RCSCW staff worked with a piping vendor to repair it.



