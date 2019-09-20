Surprise Neighbors: Youth Justice Project looking for new recruits

Recruitment for the new year of the Surprise Youth Justice Project is currently underway with the deadline to apply Sunday, Sept. 22. The Surprise Youth Justice Project ran two Teen Court sessions over the summer in partnership with Maricopa County Juvenile Court, hearing a total of eight cases. High school students who are interested in justice, reside in Surprise or who attend any Dysart Unified School District high school, are encouraged to apply. Email Lord Garcillano at lord.garcillano@surpriseaz.gov.

Emergency food boxes at Resource Center

The Surprise Resource Center is a distributing location of emergency food boxes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until noon on Fridays at 12425 W. Bell Road, Building A, #124. No referral required. Must provide photo identification. Call 623-222-1600.

Parade entries needed for Veterans Day

The City of Surprise is accepting parade entries from clubs, organizations, groups and residents who want to show their patriotic spirit and honor those who have served our country at the Fifth Annual Surprise Veterans Day Parade. The parade is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, and will run along Bullard Avenue between Paradise and Tierra Buena lanes. Entry forms are available at surpriseaz.gov/specialevents, or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 15960 N. Bullard Ave. Entries are due by Oct. 27. There is no fee to participate. Contact Steve Castillo at 623-222-2267, or steve.castillo@surpriseaz.gov.

CERT training available all of September

The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training for residents interested in volunteering in an emergency or disaster situation. The course covers disaster preparedness, fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue operations, psychology and team organization and disaster simulation. The classes are Sept. 19, 21, 24, 26 and 28 in the Surprise Fire-Medical Administration Building, 14250 W. Statler Plaza, #101. The Tuesday and Thursday classes are from 6 to 9 p.m., while the Saturday classes are 8 a.m. to noon. To register, call the Surprise Fire-Medical Department at 623-222-5000.